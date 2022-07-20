Rahul Gandhi's Sircilla meeting likely to be postponed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Parliament in session, the Telangana Congress, which initially planned to hold a meeting with party senior leader Rahul Gandhi at Sircilla, is now contemplating postponing it, at least till after the monsoon session ends.The Congress wanted to derive a declaration for educated and unemployed youth targeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking to Express, a senior leader opined that if the Congress organises a meeting, Rahul and party state in charge Manickam Tagore and three other MPs from the state would have to attend. Since Parliament is in session, it would be difficult for the party to send five MPs to a public meeting. To this effect, discussions are taking place, he said.

In a recent meeting was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and others, it was proposed to postpone the meeting to a later date as parts of the State are still inundated.

