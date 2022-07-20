Home States Telangana

Telangana wants Centre to amend RoFR Act to end podu lands issue

As per the information collected by the State government recently from 3,041 villages in 37 mandals in 28 districts of Telangana, around 3.95 lakh farmers were engaged in podu cultivation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is of the view that the Union government should amend the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act and increase the cut-off date if the podu land issue is to be resolved. The RoFR Act, 2006, which puts the cut-off date as December 13, 2005

The State government, which started an exercise recently, received around 3.9 lakh applications seeking Podu pattas for around 13 lakh acres. However, the State government is of the view that the tribals in possession of forest lands before December 2005, are eligible to get pattas.Some tribals who were in possession of lands before 2005 too did not get pattas. Some occupied forest lands after 2005 and are now demanding pattas. 

The RoFR Act or 1/70 Act of the Central government, would allow the State government to give pattas to tribals, sources explained. Besides tribals, some non-tribals who are cultivating forest lands too are seeking pattas. “Pattas for non-tribals would be given only if they show proof that they have been cultivating the lands for the past 75 years. The Centre should relax such tough conditions enabling the State to give pattas,” sources in the government said.

In addition, the State government also requested the Centre to increase the cut-off date. The State already represented the Centre to increase the cut-off date up to 2018 in the past but the Centre informed that there would be no amendment to the Act in order to protect forests, State government officials recalled. “The podu land issue wi-ll be permanently resolved only if the Centre amended the existing Act. Till then, the State is helpless and unable to do justi-ce to tribals,” the officials felt. 

As per the information collected by the State government recently from 3,041 villages in 37 mandals in 28 districts of Telangana, around 3.95 lakh farmers were engaged in podu cultivation. Of them, 62 per cent are tribals and 38 per cent are non-tribals.As per RoFR Act, the State government provided rights over forest lands to 96,600 farmers for 3.08 lakh acres in 2008.

If the existing Act, enacted by the then UPA government, was implemented only a few number of tribals would be benefited. A large number of tribals and non-tribals would be denied rights over lands if the Act was not amended, the sources explained. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to the Centre requesting amending the Act. The BJP-led Union government has to take a policy decision for the country so that the Telangana farmers too would get relief, sources said.

