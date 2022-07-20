Home States Telangana

Telangana’s GSDP shot up by 128.3% after bifurcation

Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP) increased by a substantial 128.30 per cent from 2014-15 to 2021-22, whereas the country’s GDP increased by 89.90 per cent.

By Express News Service

Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP) increased by a substantial 128.30 per cent from 2014-15 to 2021-22, whereas the country’s GDP increased by 89.90 per cent. As per the 2021-22 (advanced estimates), the GSDP of the State stood at Rs 11,54,860 crore, from the Rs 5,05,849 crore in 2014-15.  State Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday released “Telangana State at a Glance-2022” published by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.  According to the book, the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) of Telangana increased by 16.9 per cent 2021-22 (AE) when compared with 2020-21(FRE). In 2021-22, the State’s exports sector witnessed an increase of 18.69 per cent. 

