Home States Telangana

Telangana helpline for flood-hit a damp squib?

The helpline set up by the government for those affected by floods, seasonal diseases, monkeypox, and vaccination has turned out to be a damp squib.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari river flows at the 70.3 ft mark in Bhadrachalam.

Godavari river flows at the 70.3 ft mark in Bhadrachalam.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The helpline set up by the government for those affected by floods, seasonal diseases, monkeypox, and vaccination has turned out to be a damp squib.There were no calls for help from flood victims in any district though the authorities hoped that they would be flooded with calls for help.

Most of the calls were from Hyderabad asking for the setting up of vaccination camps in their areas and the availability of a third precautionary dose, the officials on the helpline said. So far 250 people dialled the mobile and landline line numbers, active for the last five days.

Among them, 96 were received on Friday, 63 on Saturday, 28 on Sunday, 33 on Monday and 30 on Tuesday. A round-the-clock war room has been established at the State-level asking citizens to call helpline numbers 9030227324 and 040-2465119 in case of grievances. However, it seems that the citizens in the State are not too aware of the numbers.

The helpline received very few calls from other districts. Those who called only asked about the availability of the third precautionary dose and they were mostly the adult age group between 18 and 59 years.

“Only one person called to know about the symptoms of Monkeypox infection,” said the official. The call was received on Tuesday, a day after the State government advised self-isolation for travellers arriving from virus-affected countries. Apart from that, nobody else has asked anything regarding the disease, officials said.

Vax enquiries

250 people called the helpline in the last five days
Most of the calls were from Hyderabad asking for setting up of vaccination camps in their areas and the availability of booster dose 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana floods
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp