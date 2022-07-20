Home States Telangana

Wet spells, heavy rains have increased in Telangana in last 18 years

The average annual rainy days in the State are 62 with Southwest Monsoon season accounting for 48.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

A lorry is stuck in the middle of a flooded road in Peddapalli district near Ganganagar following heavy rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of wet spells and heavy rainfall events have increased over the last 18 years. This is largely on the account of Greenhouse Gases (GHG)-induced warming, regional anthropogenic emissions such as from aerosols and land-use change due to urbanisation which enhances the local convection, says the Weather & Climatology report on Telangana. 

Extreme northern and eastern districts of the State (Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Mulugu) recorded higher number of annual rainy days as compared to extreme southern districts (Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool) across all timescales. 

Bhadradri K’gudem dist has 82 rainy days

The average annual rainy days in the State are 62 with Southwest Monsoon season accounting for 48. The highest annual rainy days are observed from extreme eastern districts with highest over Bhadradri Kothagudem (82 days) and Mulugu (76 days) followed by Kumurambheem Asifabad (74 days) and lowest over southern districts of Jogulamba Gadwal (48 days) followed by Wanaparthy and Hyderabad (52 days). 

The northern and eastern districts have lesser number of dry days compared to southern districts of the State. The annual average dry days for the northern (southern) region of Telangana is in the range of 232 to 251 (261 to 278) days and for Southwest Monsoon season 30 to 42 (49 to 60) days.Some districts namely Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Suryapet, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet have had an increasing rainfall trend in the last 18 years.

Venkatapuram mandal the wettest

The mandal-wise rainfall shows that Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district receives the highest rainfall (1601.3 mm) followed by Wazeedu mandal in Mulugu districy(1483.9 mm) and Cherla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district (1394.6 mm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy rains Telangana floods Telangana
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp