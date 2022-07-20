Wet spells, heavy rains have increased in Telangana in last 18 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of wet spells and heavy rainfall events have increased over the last 18 years. This is largely on the account of Greenhouse Gases (GHG)-induced warming, regional anthropogenic emissions such as from aerosols and land-use change due to urbanisation which enhances the local convection, says the Weather & Climatology report on Telangana.

Extreme northern and eastern districts of the State (Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Mulugu) recorded higher number of annual rainy days as compared to extreme southern districts (Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool) across all timescales.

Bhadradri K’gudem dist has 82 rainy days

The average annual rainy days in the State are 62 with Southwest Monsoon season accounting for 48. The highest annual rainy days are observed from extreme eastern districts with highest over Bhadradri Kothagudem (82 days) and Mulugu (76 days) followed by Kumurambheem Asifabad (74 days) and lowest over southern districts of Jogulamba Gadwal (48 days) followed by Wanaparthy and Hyderabad (52 days).

The northern and eastern districts have lesser number of dry days compared to southern districts of the State. The annual average dry days for the northern (southern) region of Telangana is in the range of 232 to 251 (261 to 278) days and for Southwest Monsoon season 30 to 42 (49 to 60) days.Some districts namely Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Suryapet, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet have had an increasing rainfall trend in the last 18 years.

Venkatapuram mandal the wettest

The mandal-wise rainfall shows that Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district receives the highest rainfall (1601.3 mm) followed by Wazeedu mandal in Mulugu districy(1483.9 mm) and Cherla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district (1394.6 mm)

