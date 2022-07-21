Home States Telangana

2,492 Dak Sevak posts lying vacant in Telangana, admits Centre

The MoS said that the vacant posts are filled through engagement process, transfer, compassionate engagement etc.

Published: 21st July 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Replying to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha asked by TRS MPs Pasunoori Dayakar, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta, Kavitha Malothu and G Ranjith Reddy, Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan said that as many 2,492 Gramin Dak Sevak posts, a whopping 23.7 per cent of the total posts, were lying vacant in Telangana. The MoS said that the vacant posts are filled through engagement process, transfer, compassionate engagement etc.

He said that recruitment process for 1,799 posts was underway. Put together, as many as 444 posts are lying vacant in the three distr-icts in the Hyderabad region, followed by 284 vacancies in Bhadr-adri Kothagudem district and 242 vacancies in Khammam district.

