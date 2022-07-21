Arrange for site inspection to RDS, Telangana urges KRMB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Wednesday requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman to arrange for a site inspection on top priority to Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) and also to restrain Andhra Pradesh from proceeding with construction of the RDS right canal immediately. “The tour programme of the Krishna River Management Board to RDS anicut on January 28, 2022 included the visit of RDS right canal. But, KRMB failed to inspect the same and did not even mention about the status of construction based on local enquiry in its gist of discussion. The inspection of site of RDS right canal on January 28 by KRMB would have averted construction of RDS canal,” Muralidhar said.