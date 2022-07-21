BJP to hand out Droupadi Murmu pix, portray itself as pro-tribal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To gain maximum political mileage from the presidential election BJP has decided to deliver the message across the country wherever there is a considerable population of STs, that the party’s top priority was the welfare of the tribals.

Even before the results of the presidential elections are scheduled to be out on Thursday evening, preparations are being made by BJP’s state leadership, to hold celebrations in all the divisions and mandals across the state, once NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu wins the election for the highest office.

According to reliable sources within the Telangana BJP unit, the party’s SC/ST Morchas will distribute the portrait of Droupadi Murmu in all MRO, MPDO, and gram panchayat offices mostly in the tribal-dominated areas (Lambada and Adivasi hamlets) in Telangana, on the day of Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony on July 24, if she manages to win the election.

The direction to this effect has come from the party’s central leadership, which is going to do a similar exercise in tribal areas across the country. The SC/ST morchas are also going to celebrate the victory after the results are announced, by cutting cakes, distributing sweets, and bursting fireworks at BJP party office on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy posted some pictures of tribals from Droupadi Murmu’s community, who could be seen offering mass prayers inside the forest, praying to nature and god for her victory.

