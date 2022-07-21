By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southern Region of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) aims to create 5 lakh jobs in Telangana and 25 lakh jobs across the country by 2027 by working closely with southern State governments and industry.

Suchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region & Co-Founder & Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd., said that to achieve this ambitious goal of creating 25 lakh employment opportunities, CII has chalked out a two-pronged strategy — first to promote the Southern States as an attractive investment destination globally — and then to work with existing industries for expansion of their business operations in the Southern Region.

Outlining the key strategic areas for the year 2022-2023, Ella said that the priority will be to work closely with all the Southern State Governments on policy engagement initiatives with a special focus on ease and cost of doing business.

Stressing on the development of Tier II & III industrial Cities, Ella said, “Districts are the growth engines of the State. We must transform Tier II and III cities as industrial hubs and CII has taken specific initiatives to promote these tier cities across the region.” On the policy front, formation of CII-State Government Consultative Forum in southern States is a key priority this year. Ella said that CII will lay special emphasis in the growth of primary and emerging sectors in each of the southern States.

Defence & aerospace, electronics, agriculture & food processing, pharma, biotechnology, AI & robotics, Ayurveda, automobiles, textiles, logistics and tourism would be given special focus as they have huge potential for creating employment opportunities in the States.

