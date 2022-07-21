Congress sniffs scam in IIIT-Basara mess

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that a relative of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was given the contract of a residential school in Siddipet, former minister J Geetha Reddy on Wedn-esday said that the whole mess system was a big scam.

Addressing a press conference along with NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat, Geetha Reddy said that the Chief Minister was nowhere concerned about the contaminated food and water being served to students staying in the welfare hostel and Basara IIIT.

She said that neither the CM nor Ministers visited the campus after some students were hospitalised due to food poisoning. Alleging a scam with regard to the mess in Basara IIIT, Venkat said that it was worth Rs 90 crore. He said that in a span of two months, nine incidents of food poisoning have been reported.

