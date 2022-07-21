Plea against election of BJP corporator: Telangana HC notice to EC 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, issued notices to the Telangana State Election Commission and others to respond in a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal (CMA) filed by Jadala Ravindra challenging the dismissal of an Election Petition (EP) questioning the election of Rakesh Jaiswal, BJP Corporator, Jambagh Division, GHMC, and adjourned further hearing until November 14, 2022.

The petitioner filed an Election OP before the Election Tribunal- Cum-Chief Judge, City Civil Court in Hyderabad, seeking to declare Rakesh Jaiswal ineligible to contest as Ward Member at Jambagh division, GHMC with an Interlocutory Application (IA), which was dismissed by the Tribunal during the pendency of the OP.

The petitioner filed a CMA against the dismissal order in the High Court. While dismissing the appeal on February 24, 2021, the court ruled that the Election OP be resolved within six months by the Election Tribunal. The Tribunal eventually rejected the OP on June 24, 2022.

The appellant also said that the court below should have recognised that the Appellant has a good cause for seeking relief by declaring Rakesh Jaiswal ineligible to contest for the post of corporator in Ward No.77 Jambagh under Section 21-B of the GHMC Act, 1955. (Anyone with more than two children will be rejected.) The appellant presented many grounds, urging the division bench to declare Rakesh Jaiswal’s election null and unlawful.

Response sought on regularisation GOs

A bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the State government to respond as soon as possible to a PIL questioning the legality of GO 59 allowing regularisation of encroached lands. In accordance with GOs 58 and 59, the government issued two GOs for assignment, regularisation and transfer of rights over encroachments of public property. Anwar Khan, a retired professor, and Naresh Goud filed a PIL in 2015 contesting legality of the GOs. Counsel for the petitioners told the court that while the State government must take measures to reclaim encroached properties, its actions are encouraging land speculators. He said that the government has been dragging its feet for years and hasn’t filed a rebuttal.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, issued notices to the Telangana State Election Commission and others to respond in a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal (CMA) filed by Jadala Ravindra challenging the dismissal of an Election Petition (EP) questioning the election of Rakesh Jaiswal, BJP Corporator, Jambagh Division, GHMC, and adjourned further hearing until November 14, 2022. The petitioner filed an Election OP before the Election Tribunal- Cum-Chief Judge, City Civil Court in Hyderabad, seeking to declare Rakesh Jaiswal ineligible to contest as Ward Member at Jambagh division, GHMC with an Interlocutory Application (IA), which was dismissed by the Tribunal during the pendency of the OP. The petitioner filed a CMA against the dismissal order in the High Court. While dismissing the appeal on February 24, 2021, the court ruled that the Election OP be resolved within six months by the Election Tribunal. The Tribunal eventually rejected the OP on June 24, 2022. The appellant also said that the court below should have recognised that the Appellant has a good cause for seeking relief by declaring Rakesh Jaiswal ineligible to contest for the post of corporator in Ward No.77 Jambagh under Section 21-B of the GHMC Act, 1955. (Anyone with more than two children will be rejected.) The appellant presented many grounds, urging the division bench to declare Rakesh Jaiswal’s election null and unlawful. Response sought on regularisation GOs A bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the State government to respond as soon as possible to a PIL questioning the legality of GO 59 allowing regularisation of encroached lands. In accordance with GOs 58 and 59, the government issued two GOs for assignment, regularisation and transfer of rights over encroachments of public property. Anwar Khan, a retired professor, and Naresh Goud filed a PIL in 2015 contesting legality of the GOs. Counsel for the petitioners told the court that while the State government must take measures to reclaim encroached properties, its actions are encouraging land speculators. He said that the government has been dragging its feet for years and hasn’t filed a rebuttal.