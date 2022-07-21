Home States Telangana

TASK signs MoUs with 26 companies

Some of these partnerships will train the faculty as well, so that they can transfer the knowledge to hundreds of students.

Published: 21st July 2022

HYDERABAD: Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) forged new partnerships with 26 organisations while renewing partnerships with 26 organisations to launch a plethora of courses for the students of Telangana impacting 1,50,000 students.

On this occasion, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “I am happy that TASK has once again partnered with the best organisations from their respective fields. I wish them all the best and urge students to use the opportunity to their best benefit.” 

CEO of TASK Shrikant Sinha said “With these partnerships, we will be able to provide more courses in emerging technologies, design courses, core engineering subjects, provide more internship & placement opportunities and make the students of Telangana more suitable for the industry. Some of these partnerships will train the faculty as well, so that they can transfer the knowledge to hundreds of students. I request all the colleges registered with us to make use of these opportunities to the fullest.”

The companies with whom MoU were exchanged include 24/7.ai, 360DigiTMG, Bharat Forge & Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems, CSS Corp, Hetero, Premier Energies, L&THMRL, HYSEA, Infosys Springboard, Celonis, InnoHat Systems, Nagarro; PGK Technologies, QETCI, Vahan, Vidal NDT, Tap Academy, Monster, The Designers Class, ISTD, Rubicon, Resolute, TEPL (Tally), MyStartup TV, Head Held High, UIPath and IOCL.

To benefit over 1.5 L students

Courses in emerging technologies, design courses, core engineering subjects will be provided to students. It is likely to benefit 1.5 lakh students. TASK CEO Shrikant Singha said that they would also provide more internship & placement opportunities to make the students of Telangana more suitable for the industry

