TRS joins Opposition protest on price rise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs on Wednesday participated in the protests organised by Opposition parties at the Gandhi statue in Parliament against the price rise, especially against imposing GST on milk and milk products.TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao and other MPs participated in the protest.

Meanwhile in Telangana, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others staged protests at Malkajgiri and other places. Elsewhere, IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted: “What do you call a PM who can neither control inflation in the country nor infiltration into the country? A) 56” B) VishwaGuru C) Achhe Din wale D) All of the above are unparliamentary words & therefore expunged (sic)”.

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs on Wednesday participated in the protests organised by Opposition parties at the Gandhi statue in Parliament against the price rise, especially against imposing GST on milk and milk products.TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao and other MPs participated in the protest. Meanwhile in Telangana, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others staged protests at Malkajgiri and other places. Elsewhere, IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted: “What do you call a PM who can neither control inflation in the country nor infiltration into the country? A) 56” B) VishwaGuru C) Achhe Din wale D) All of the above are unparliamentary words & therefore expunged (sic)”.