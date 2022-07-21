Home States Telangana

TRS joins Opposition protest on price rise

Meanwhile in Telangana, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others staged protests at Malkajgiri and other places. 

Published: 21st July 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Onion price rise

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs on Wednesday participated in the protests organised by Opposition parties at the Gandhi statue in Parliament against the price rise, especially against imposing GST on milk and milk products.TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao and other MPs participated in the protest. 

Meanwhile in Telangana, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others staged protests at Malkajgiri and other places. Elsewhere, IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted: “What do you call a PM who can neither control inflation in the country nor infiltration into the country? A) 56” B) VishwaGuru C) Achhe Din wale D) All of the above are unparliamentary words & therefore expunged (sic)”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
price rise TRS
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp