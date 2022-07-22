Attack on Sonia Gandhi attack on Telangana Talli: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) interrogation of AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi an attack on Telangana Talli (symbolic mother goddess for Telangana residents) and Bharat Mata, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said it was the duty of the people of Telangana to pledge their support to her, irrespective of ideologies, as she was the one who granted Statehood to Telangana, despite knowing that her decision could jeopardise Congress’ prospects in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Party workers took part in a rally from PVNR Marg to the ED office in Basheerbagh, where the activists held a dharna protesting against the ‘harassment being meted out’ towards the Gandhi family by the ED in the name of interrogation regarding the National Herald case.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said Sonia Gandhi being summoned for questioning at ED’s office in New Delhi was a clear ploy of the Central government to prevent Congress MPs from raising the issues like devaluation of the Indian rupee, hike in prices of cooking gas and fuel and rise in GST on various commodities, which affect the common people across the country.

“You may have derived sadistic pleasure by mentally harassing Sonia Gandhi and preventing her from attending sessions in the Parliament, but such a move is neither good for the country nor the institution of democracy. If you really want to settle the scores with us (Congress), declare the date and time, we will show our strength at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi,” he added. “If someone tries to lay their hands on our mothers, will we keep quiet? It becomes our duty to see their end,” the State Congress unit chief declared.

‘KCR colluding with Congress’

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was scared of questioning by the ED had conspired with the Congress to hold rallies against the Central government

