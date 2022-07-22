Experts say Telangana needs more neurologists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has less than 350 neurologists for a population of over 3.5 crore. Almost half of them are located in Hyderabad, leaving little care for patients in the rest of the districts of the State. This was highlighted on the ocassion of World Brain Day on Thursday.

Brain, being responsible for the all-important cognitive abilities, is a crucial organ. However, very few people are aware about the brain diseases and their treatments. “In total, the State might have just 300-350 neurologists. Most of them are in Hyderabad. The exact number of neurologists in other districts is close to 70,” said Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital.

According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), there should be at least one neurologist for one lakh people.There are a total of 600 neurological diseases. As the symptoms of such diseases are not painful, people in the State mostly neglect brain health.“People often associate numb hands with sleeping disorders, neglecting the possibility of a brain diseases,” Dr Kumar said.

“There is a lack of awareness not only among common people, but also among physicians. Raising awareness about various neurological diseases, which are absolutely curable is extremely important,” said Dr VK Chaitanya Koduri, a consultant neurologist at AIG Hospital.

