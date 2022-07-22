Home States Telangana

Experts say Telangana needs more neurologists

According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), there should be at least one  neurologist for one lakh people.

Published: 22nd July 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has less than 350 neurologists for a population of over 3.5 crore. Almost half of them are located in Hyderabad, leaving little care for patients in the rest of the districts of the State. This was highlighted on the ocassion of World Brain Day on Thursday.

Brain, being responsible for the all-important cognitive abilities, is a crucial organ. However, very few people are aware about the brain diseases and their treatments. “In total, the State might have just 300-350 neurologists. Most of them are in Hyderabad. The exact number of neurologists in other districts is close to 70,” said Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital.

According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), there should be at least one  neurologist for one lakh people.There are a total of 600 neurological diseases. As the symptoms of such diseases are not painful,  people in the State mostly neglect brain health.“People often associate numb hands with sleeping disorders, neglecting the possibility of a brain diseases,” Dr Kumar said.

“There is a lack of awareness not only among common people, but also among physicians. Raising awareness about various neurological diseases, which are absolutely curable is extremely important,” said Dr VK Chaitanya Koduri, a consultant neurologist at AIG Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana neurologists
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Representational image (Photo| ANI)
India logs 21,880 new Covid-19 infections, 60 fatalities
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

Several ministers yet to delegate work to MoS in UP
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp