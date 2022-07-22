Home States Telangana

KLIS not eligible for National Project Scheme: Centre

However, in the absence of investment clearance, the project was deemed not eligible for inclusion under the NP scheme.

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu on Thursday said that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was not eligible for inclusion under national project scheme as “it does not have investment clearance”.

Tudu was replying to a question raised by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on whether the Union government received any proposal from the Telangana government to declare any irrigation project as a national project.

In his reply, the Union Minister said: “In February 2016 as well as in December 2018, the Chief Minister of Telangana requested the Prime Minister to include Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project under the NP scheme. However, in the absence of investment clearance, the project was deemed not eligible for inclusion under the NP scheme”.

Tudu added: “For inclusion of a project for funding under National Projects (NP) scheme of Jal Shakti Ministry, it is required to be first appraised by Central Water Commission (CWC) and accepted by the Advisory Committee. Thereafter, investment clearance is required to be obtained by the State government.”

TRS MPs walk out of Parl in protest
Protesting against the price hike and imposing of GST on milk products, TRS MPs staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.  TRS MPs are coordinating with MPs of other like-minded parties in Parliament to protest against the ‘anti-people policies’ of the Union government

