Manthani ryots bemoan damage to crops by floods

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
PEDDAPALLI: Farmers in the Manthani division of the Peddapalli district are yet to bounce back to normalcy after the floods damaged their crops in agricultural fields and nurseries. Farmers also criticised the authorities as the electrical power supply hadn’t been resumed in many villages.

“We lost all boats and fishing nets. Even the agricultural fields have suffered extensive damage. We don’t know what to do now,” lamented J Swamy, a fisherman and farmer from Vilochanavaram village.

A Manthani resident Musuk Purshotham Reddy said that even five days after the Godavari water receded, no official had come to meet the farmers. He mentioned that electricity authorities told him that the cost to reinstall poles and transmission lines will have to be borne by the farmers.

Pogula Shankar, a farmer from Potharam village, said he had lost paddy planted on five acres of land. “Who is benefitting from the Kaleshwaram project? The government must announce compensation for all villages in the backwater areas,” he added.

Another farmer Dasari Gattaiah said, “Even though farmers have lost all their crops, they are visiting the fields to cry over the wasted money and effort.”Potharam Deputy Sarpanch Sama Raju said about 15 transforms and 70 electricity poles were destroyed.

Central teams visit flood-hit districts
A four-member Central government team, led by Parthiban P, Deputy Secretary with the Ministry of Finance, on Thursday visited the Godavari catchment areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts to inspect the roads, houses and agricultural lands that were damaged by the recent floods. Similarly,  a three-member official team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Sourav Roy visited several rain and flood-affected areas in Nizamabad district

