Telangana HC imposes Rs 10K fine on chief secy for frequent adjournments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the then Principal Revenue Secretary (now Chief Secretary to Telangana government) Somesh Kumar for requesting repeated adjournments through counsel for the State government or the Advocate-General and failing to appear before the court for over a year.

Somesh Kumar was ordered to pay the fine through the State Legal Services Authority and submit the receipt.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Nanda was hearing an appeal by the Revenue department against the orders of a single judge in relation to a parcel of land measuring 309 acres and 36 guntas located at Maqhta Mahabubpet, Serilingampally mandal, RR district.

M/s Janapriya Engineers Syndicate Pvt Ltd and others were allowed relief by the single judge in 2017 regarding a 51 acre parcel of land in Survey No. 44. The government filed an appeal in 2018 asserting that the block of land was public property.

Following this, the bench scheduled hearing of the appeal five times from 2021 till Thursday. However, every time the lawsuit came up for hearing, a request seeking adjournment would be made.The Bench became irate after it occurred the fifth time and levied charges of Rs 10,000. The court assessed the expenses for the need for adjournments without discussing the merits of the case.

The matter was adjourned to the first week of August, and in the meantime, the then Principal Revenue Secretary was directed to pay the fine. The Bench made it clear that if not, the matter would not be heard.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the then Principal Revenue Secretary (now Chief Secretary to Telangana government) Somesh Kumar for requesting repeated adjournments through counsel for the State government or the Advocate-General and failing to appear before the court for over a year. Somesh Kumar was ordered to pay the fine through the State Legal Services Authority and submit the receipt.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Nanda was hearing an appeal by the Revenue department against the orders of a single judge in relation to a parcel of land measuring 309 acres and 36 guntas located at Maqhta Mahabubpet, Serilingampally mandal, RR district. M/s Janapriya Engineers Syndicate Pvt Ltd and others were allowed relief by the single judge in 2017 regarding a 51 acre parcel of land in Survey No. 44. The government filed an appeal in 2018 asserting that the block of land was public property. Following this, the bench scheduled hearing of the appeal five times from 2021 till Thursday. However, every time the lawsuit came up for hearing, a request seeking adjournment would be made.The Bench became irate after it occurred the fifth time and levied charges of Rs 10,000. The court assessed the expenses for the need for adjournments without discussing the merits of the case. The matter was adjourned to the first week of August, and in the meantime, the then Principal Revenue Secretary was directed to pay the fine. The Bench made it clear that if not, the matter would not be heard.