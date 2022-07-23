Bandi Sanjay snipes back at KTR with ‘Twitter Tillu’ jibe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday tweeted that TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s sarcastic tweet thanking the Prime Minister’s office for making him (Sanjay) the chief of Enforcement Directorate was a sign of fear.

Referring to KTR as ‘Twitter Tillu’, Sanjay observed that the fears among the leaders of the ruling party were at an all-time high. He suggested that pink party leaders control their anxiety by performing yoga, inhaling and exhaling until the investigative agencies knocked their door.

He condemned the destruction of a concrete base for BJP’s flag at Burgul village in Kamareddy district by TRS workers.

