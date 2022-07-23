Home States Telangana

Congress protests ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Published: 23rd July 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave for the ED office, in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Friday continued to hold protests in district headquarters across the State against the ED summoning party president Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on July 25 for the second round of questioning in an alleged money laundering case.

Alleging that ED has foisted a false case on Gandhi’s family to impede Bharat Jodo Yatra, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who participated in a dharna in Mahabubnagar district, said that the BJP government was scared of Rahul Gandhi’s tour across the nation and started creating impediments. He said that despite the government creating innumerable hurdles, Rahul Gandhi will conduct Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

TAGS
Congress Sonia Gandhi money laundering
