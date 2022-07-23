Congress protests ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Friday continued to hold protests in district headquarters across the State against the ED summoning party president Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on July 25 for the second round of questioning in an alleged money laundering case.

Alleging that ED has foisted a false case on Gandhi’s family to impede Bharat Jodo Yatra, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who participated in a dharna in Mahabubnagar district, said that the BJP government was scared of Rahul Gandhi’s tour across the nation and started creating impediments. He said that despite the government creating innumerable hurdles, Rahul Gandhi will conduct Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

