Doctors body asks TSMC to revise registration fee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Medical Council has been charging exorbitant fees for registrations as compared to neighbouring states, alleges Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association.

They have also demanded that the charges be revised immediately. Maharashtra and Karnataka charge Rs 500 and Kerala charges Rs 1,000 for provisional registration, Telangana has been charging Rs 2,000, they said.

