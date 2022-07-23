Minor victim attended all hearings to ensure man was convicted in sexual assault case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the accused in the case of sexual assault on a five-year-old in 2015 has been convicted, it was all because the victim, who was five years old when the outrage took place, attended the court hearings regularly till recently though she and her parents shifted to Rajasthan.

After the assault took place on her in 2015, she lodged a complaint with the Pahadishareef police in Rachakonda commissionerate. As misfortune would have it, she lost her mother even before the trial of her case began in court. Then her family migrated to Rajasthan in search of livelihood.

Even then during the trial, for all the court hearings, the victim came to the city all the way from Rajasthan, and give her statement. As a result, the trial finally ended in the conviction of the accused.

In December 2015, the victim’s mother went out, leaving the girl alone at home, looking to borrow LPG cylinder in the neighbourhood as the one in their home became empty. The accused, who was 60 years of age then and who working as a watchman in a neighbouring apartment, saw the girl alone at home and took her out with him, offering to buy her chocolates.

He then took her to his place and sexually assaulted her. The girl detailed the incident to her mother and a case was registered and the accused was arrested. Meanwhile, the family left the city and returned to their native town in Rajasthan, where the girl’s mother died due to ill health subsequently.

Despite the pain of losing her mother, who is the complainant in the case and who was supporting her since the time of registering the case, the girl along with her family members travelled to the city and appeared before the Metropolitan Sessions Court of Rangareddy district at LB Nagar. Despite a strong defence for the accused, the girl informed the court how the accused trapped and sexually assaulted her.

