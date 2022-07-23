One killed, many trapped as heavy rains lash Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/JANGAON/KHAMMAM: After a week’s break, the Southwest monsoon returned with a bang and heavy rains lashed Hyderabad, causing water logging on roads and inundating colonies on Friday.

In the districts too, torrential rain disrupted normal life. As many as 38 labours were struck in floodwaters in different villages while a tribal woman was killed by lightning in Kothagudem. In Hyderabad, what started as a moderate rain early in the morning, soon turned into a heavy downpour and it continued to rain heavily throughout the day. Most of the residents were stuck indoors as it rained the entire day.

Several areas including Nagarjuna Colony in Ameerpet, Temple Road in Alwal, main roads at Moosapet Metro station and Upparpally, Madhapur and Kukatpally Y Junction witnessed severe waterlogging and the motorists had to drive through knee-deep water in many of these areas. Waterlogging near Fatehnagar brought traffic to a virtual standstill between Erragadda to Ameerpet.

Till 9 pm, Hafeezpet recorded highest rainfall of 10.7 cm, followed by Jeedimetla (10.6 cm), Gajularamaram (10.6 cm), Balanagar (10.4 cm) and BR Ambekar Bhavan (9.9 cm).

15 labourers stranded in graveyard

“To whomever it may concern, due to heavy rain, water has been logged near Moosapet metro station. It has been causing damage and inconvenience. Hope it will get addressed at the earliest,” tweeted Tanjeeb Saqueeb, a city resident. For any complaints related to rain, citizens can call GHMC’s control room at 040- 21111111.

Meanwhile, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Khammam districts received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with Danthalapalle in Mahabubabad recording the highest rainfall of 20.8 cm.

At Peddatanda in Regalla panchayat near Kothagudem town, a 27-year-old tribal woman was killed by lighting while she was working in an agricultural field. The deceased was identified as S Kavitha, a single mother with two young children.

Laxmidevipalli police registered case and started an investigation. Around 15 agricultural labourers were stranded in floodwaters in Chituru village of Lingala Ghanpuram mandal in Jangaon district. They somehow managed to move to a nearby graveyard.

After being informed by the local residents, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Speaking to Express, Lingala Ghanpur SI Ch Raghupathi said that 15 farm labourers, including women, have taken shelter in a graveyard and all of them are safe.

In G Kothapalli village of Suryapet district, 23 agriculture labourers were trapped in floodwaters. All of them are from Mahabubabad district. Though they were stranded in floodwaters from 5 pm and there was no help till at least 10 pm.

More rains in next two days: IMD

The IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in several districts across the State in the next two days

31 students rescued

Around 31 students who were stranded in a school bus on a flooded road at Narsimhulapet in Mahabu-babad district were rescued by local residents and police personnel

