Scoring 99.4%, Karimnagar girl tops CBSE  Class 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Securing 497 out of 500, P Isha Sharvani of Vivekananda Residential School in Karimnagar emerged as Telangana State topper in the CBSE Class 10 examinations held in April and May. School principal N Dharmender congratulated Sharvani for her brilliant success, scoring 99.4 per cent. The school achieved 100 per cent result in Classes 10 and 12 examinations, the principal said after the CBSE results were released on Friday.

Many other schools in Hyderabad including Army Public School (APS), Johnson Grammar School and Hindu Public School also achieved 100 per cent results in both classes. The southern region, which includes Telangana and its neighbouring states, recorded an overall pass percentage of 98.97 for Class 10 and 97.79 for Class 12.

Meanwhile, three students from APS scored perfect 100 in Chemistry and Political Science in Class 10. Archa Raji of Class 12 (science stream) scored 97.2 per cent and emerged as the topper in her school. Nehal Sinha of Class 10 followed the suit by scoring 98.6 per cent. Homa Harshitha and YVS Aparna of Class 10 secured 98.2 per cent, and stood first in Johnson Grammar School.

HYDERABAD: Securing 497 out of 500, P Isha Sharvani of Vivekananda Residential School in Karimnagar emerged as Telangana State topper in the CBSE Class 10 examinations held in April and May. School principal N Dharmender congratulated Sharvani for her brilliant success, scoring 99.4 per cent. The school achieved 100 per cent result in Classes 10 and 12 examinations, the principal said after the CBSE results were released on Friday. Many other schools in Hyderabad including Army Public School (APS), Johnson Grammar School and Hindu Public School also achieved 100 per cent results in both classes. The southern region, which includes Telangana and its neighbouring states, recorded an overall pass percentage of 98.97 for Class 10 and 97.79 for Class 12. Meanwhile, three students from APS scored perfect 100 in Chemistry and Political Science in Class 10. Archa Raji of Class 12 (science stream) scored 97.2 per cent and emerged as the topper in her school. Nehal Sinha of Class 10 followed the suit by scoring 98.6 per cent. Homa Harshitha and YVS Aparna of Class 10 secured 98.2 per cent, and stood first in Johnson Grammar School.