Telangana marching on despite obstacles created by Centre: KTR

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Accusing the Centre of discriminating against Telangana at every step and behaving like a ‘factionist regime’, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said th-at despite this, the economic growth achieved by the State in the past eight years is an example for the country.

“In every report released by the Union government, Telangana stands at the forefront, despite the Centre creating obstacles in the growth of the State,” Rama Rao stated. “We will continue to protest against the injustice being done to Telangana on every democratic platform,” he said.

Rama Rao visited the BC Study Circle in Sircilla on Friday where he distributed study material worth about Rs 2 lakh to the students. Speaking to media persons later, he said the State has already achieved self-sufficiency in terms of water and funds. “As a result, many areas in the State, which were poverty-stricken earlier, have turned green. Telangana has emerged as the rice bowl of the country,” Rama Rao said.

He said that Telangana stands as a driving force in nation building and development. “Telangana has made significant progress in per capita income and gross national product. In eight years, the State has paid much more in taxes to the Centre than the funds given by the Union government to Telangana,” the Minister pointed out.

Referring to the BC Study Circle, he assured that a permanent building would be built this year. He pointed out that the 134 study circles sanctioned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has turned Sircilla into an education hub over the past eight years.

‘Initially, Telangana’s per capita income was Rs 1,24,000, now it has shot up to Rs 2,78,000, a whopping 130 per cent increase, as per RBI reports,” Rama Rao said. He congratulated Droupadi Murmu for being elected the President of India.

