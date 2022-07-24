5 Gram Panchayats demand merger with Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Difference of opinion among people living in one of the five Gram Panchayats merged into Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation has cropped up over the question of their future vis-a-vis merger with Telangana. Among the five panchayats, people living in Purushothapatnam panchayat are willing to continue in Andhra Pradesh, so much so that they staged a protest on Saturday. They also demanded merger of Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh.

During bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the Union government had merged Yetapaka, Seetampet, Pichukalapadu, Kannaigudem and Purushothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Since then, the residents of these five GPs have been protesting, demanding that their villages be merged into Telangana. The recent floods have also added fuel to the fire and villagers have increased their agitation.

Three days ago, the residents of these five GPs adopted resolutions demanding merger of their villages with Telangana. However, some residents of Purushothapatnam on Saturday staged a protest, saying that they are facing hardships in reaching the district headquarters which is 200 km away.

BJP leader and former Bhadrachalam MLA Kunja Sathyavathi said people in five GPs are happy with the AP government but the thing is they have to travel quite a distance to reach the district headquarters. She said that this was why they were demanding the merger of Bhadrachalam town with AP so that it can be made the district headquarters. Meanwhile, an all-party JAC has decided to start a vanta varpu programme seeking merger of these five GPs into Telangana.

