Home States Telangana

5 Gram Panchayats demand merger with Telangana

During bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the Union government had merged Yetapaka, Seetampet, Pichukalapadu, Kannaigudem and Purushothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 24th July 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mergers and Acquisitions, M

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Difference of opinion among people living in one of the five Gram Panchayats merged into Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation has cropped up over the question of their future vis-a-vis merger with Telangana. Among the five panchayats, people living in Purushothapatnam panchayat are willing to continue in Andhra Pradesh, so much so that they staged a protest on Saturday. They also demanded merger of Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh.

During bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the Union government had merged Yetapaka, Seetampet, Pichukalapadu, Kannaigudem and Purushothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Since then, the residents of these five GPs have been protesting, demanding that their villages be merged into Telangana. The recent floods have also added fuel to the fire and villagers have increased their agitation.

Three days ago, the residents of these five GPs adopted resolutions demanding merger of their villages with Telangana. However, some residents of Purushothapatnam on Saturday staged a protest, saying that they are facing hardships in reaching the district headquarters which is 200 km away.

BJP leader and former Bhadrachalam MLA Kunja Sathyavathi said people in five GPs are happy with the AP government but the thing is they have to travel quite a distance to reach the district headquarters. She said that this was why they were demanding the merger of Bhadrachalam town with AP so that it can be made the district headquarters. Meanwhile, an all-party JAC has decided to start a vanta varpu programme seeking merger of these five GPs into Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Andhra Pradesh Merger
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp