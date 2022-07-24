Bandi padayatra in Telangana to highlight liberation struggle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will cover several historically prominent areas where struggles for the liberation of Telangana were waged, in addition to travelling through tribal hamlets and historic places during the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra scheduled to begin on August 2.

Sanjay will be walking a distance of 328 km touring 12 Assembly constituencies and covering 25 mandals in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Jangaon and Hanamkonda districts in 24 days of his yatra, which will end on August 26. His padayatra will pass Pochampally, which is internationally recognised for its handlooms and Gundrampally, where mass murders had taken place during the struggle waged for the liberation of Hyderabad State.

He will visit Visunuru where freedom fighter Sakali Ailamma had declared her rebellion and Quilashapur, which was the capital of Sardar Sarvai Papanna. He will visit Kothapet, which had been the centre for Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle, and also historic temples like Inavolu Mallanna temple among others.

The padayatra team will be passing through areas predominantly populated by the weaker sections, covering mostly tribal hamlets (Lambada thandas).BJP’s state leadership will be explaining the Centre’s schemes and their impact on common people’s lives,in addition to instilling confidence among the people, that BJP will form the next government in the State to realise the aspirations of the people.

