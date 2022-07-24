IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao injures ankle ahead of birthday, advised rest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who is always busy attending conferences, signing of MoUs and meeting delegates to attract investments would miss these for some days as he has injured his ankle. Taking to Twitter, KTR posted: “Had a fall today and ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised 3 weeks of rest. Any advice on binge-worthy shows?”.

It is learnt that Rama Rao was injured at Pragathi Bhavan and rushed to the hospital. He was soon discharged and is taking rest at home. Party workers and supporters of Rama Rao have been told not to worry as he was doing fine. The Minister’s birthday falls on July 24.

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who is always busy attending conferences, signing of MoUs and meeting delegates to attract investments would miss these for some days as he has injured his ankle. Taking to Twitter, KTR posted: “Had a fall today and ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised 3 weeks of rest. Any advice on binge-worthy shows?”. It is learnt that Rama Rao was injured at Pragathi Bhavan and rushed to the hospital. He was soon discharged and is taking rest at home. Party workers and supporters of Rama Rao have been told not to worry as he was doing fine. The Minister’s birthday falls on July 24.