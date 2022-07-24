KCR’s own version of Amrit Mahotsav: TRS unveils 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Narendra Modi government all set to launch the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the TRS government in the state on Saturday unveiled its own “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham”.

While the Modi government has said that the aim of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and to hoist it too, the TRS government said that the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham is a celebration of the 75th year of India’s Independence. The 75th Independence Day celebrations would be held in a grand manner in the State for a fortnight, starting a week before after August 15. During this fortnight, 1.2 crore national flags would be distributed to the people. As part of this celebration, the State government will place an order for the 1.2 crore national flags. These 1.2 crore national flags would be made at power looms located at Gadwal, Narayanpet, Sircilla, Pochampally, Bhuvanagiri and Warangal.

At a review meeting here, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to conduct various programmes like essay writing, sports and more marking the 75th Independence Day. He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to finalise the programmes to be held.

The Chief Minister also called upon the people to hoist the Tricolour atop every house. All government offices too would hoist the Tricolour. The State government would bear the expenses required for these 1.2 crore national flags, he said. The Tricolour would also be hoisted at centres like bus stands, railway stations, cinema halls, shopping malls, star hotels and at all important places and junctions in the State. Competitions would be conducted for two weeks for school and college students.

The government directed employees of all the departments to participate in the two-week event and prepare programmes accordingly. During the review, the Chief Minister also directed MPs, MLCs, MLAs, Sarpanches and all the people’s representatives to print the Tricolour on their letterheads. He also directed the Secretaries and other government employees to print the Tricolour on their letterheads. Rao also suggested media houses print the national flag on their mastheads for two weeks.

Flying high

State plans its own 15-day programme to celebrate India’s 75 Independence Day.

1.2 crore Tricolours to be distributed by the govt

Officials asked to get the Tricolour printed on their letterheads

