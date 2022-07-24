Home States Telangana

Kishan seeks alternative site for ESI Hospital in Telangana's Ramagundam

The location currently proposed by the state government was not appropriate for a hospital, he said.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, requesting the latter to propose another site for the construction of the 100-bedded ESI hospital in Ramagundam. The location currently proposed by the state government was not appropriate for a hospital, he said.

Citing the findings of ESI’s site selection committee which visited the five-acre-land shown by the State government on July 6, 2022, he said that the site was earlier used as dumping yard by Ramagundam municipality, where a garbage processing unit was also proposed, but was discontinued after protests by locals.

He said that the committee had found two graveyards at the site and that there was no direct access to the hospital site other than the option of passing through a municipal park.Considering various aspects like availability of Mission Bhagiratha pipeline, soil type, distance from the railway station and bus stand, absence of sewerage system and other factors, he stated that the site selection committee had found that the proposed land was not suitable for building the ESI Hospital. He also said that the committee had recommended building the hospital in an existing land of Employees State Insurance Corporation to an extent of 3 acres and 30 guntas in Ramagundam.

