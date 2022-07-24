Nine gates of Telangana's Nizam Sagar dam opened

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/ KAMAREDDY: The Nizam Sagar dam received huge inflow of water after heavy rains lashed Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Friday. The authorities have opened nine gates of the project to release 64,800 cusecs of water into Manjira river. This is the third consecutive year when authorities had to release the water from the Nizam Sagar project during monsoon. So far, 35,400 cusecs have been released, project officials said, adding that the gated would be kept open for the next five days. Jukkal MLA Hanumath Shinde was present when the officials opened the gates.