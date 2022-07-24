Home States Telangana

PIL highlights lake encroachment at Balapur in Telangana

The petitioner also claimed that when viewing several water bodies on Google Earth, he saw one that was diminishing by the day.

Published: 24th July 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TELANGANA: A PIL has been filed with Telangana High Court with a prayer to declare as illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional, the authorities’ failure in acting against those who had encroached the land in Survey No. 154 in Balapur village in Rangareddy district. The PIL was filed by a resident of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad Mohammed Avez Ahmed who said that he was seeking the direction to safeguard and prevent the people from buying the lands which are being sold in the guise of a normal layout which is in fact, an unapproved layout in Kunta.

According to the petitioner, who cited a news report in a newspaper, said that “a bund, which extends over one kilometre and which is roughly 12 feet wide, is being built to protect the houses from the floods in case of rain at a tie when the houses were built in full tank level of a lake (kunta).” He said that the municipality was rebuilding the damaged bund spending Rs 20 lakh sanctioned by the Ranga Reddy District Collector at the instance of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Jalpally Municipal Commissioner G Praveen Kuma said that some residences are still suffering from the effect of last year’s floods and that the “region is still damaged since the houses are constructed in the lake’s FTL area. We are unable to take any steps to provide a lasting solution since the issue is currently before the High Court.”

The petitioner also claimed that when viewing several water bodies on Google Earth, he saw one that was diminishing by the day. He discovered that it is Survey No. 154 in Balapur, which has six acres and is also designated as a “Kunta”. The petitioner further claimed that Khalid Bin Abdullah, an elected councillor in Jalpally municipality, and his family were attempting to encroach the lake by filling it with rocks and sand and had even built a compound wall around the Kunta to prevent the water’s ingress.

He claimed that locals confirmed the existence of a connecting nala known as ‘Firangi Nala’ that connects the Jalapally lake to this lake. This has been encroached upon by the same family to cut off the inflow into the Kunta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PIL Telangana High Court Balapur village
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp