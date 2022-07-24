Sangh plans one year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 15 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP and its like-minded organisations plan to highlight stories of people taking part in the struggle against the Razakars “to present them to the future generations” starting from August 15 this year till September 17 next year. These organisations say that Telangana people celebrating their liberation from the Nizam’s rule would be their version of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Citing an example, they say that while the entire country was celebrating freedom on August 15, 1947, the people in the erstwhile Hyderabad state were waging their own struggle against the Nizam’s rule.

Chokkaiah, a Dalit from Bachodu village in Tirumalayapalem Mandal in the present-day Khammam district was among the revolutionaries, who, armed with sticks, stones and chilli powder, fought against the Razakars who had come to their village to unleash terror. As Chokkaiah tried to climb a banyan tree to hide, the Razakars shot him in his leg. Though he survived, he remained paralysed for life. He was never recognised as a freedom fighter by the successive governments even after the merger of Hyderabad with the Union of India on September 17, 1948.

There are thousands like him, mostly from the marginalised sections, who had sacrificed their lives during the movement against the Razakars. Several activities are being planned by various right-wing organisations under the umbrella of RSS in Telangana to commemorate the 75 years of Telangana’s liberation.

Visits to historic places and villages where alleged atrocities against the revolutionaries had taken place, cultural programmes like competitions in educational institutions, enactment of street plays, photo exhibitions with the support of Central government, recognition and felicitation of freedom fighters and various other activities are being planned.

National level BJP leaders are expected to participate in these activities and would visit areas like Parakala Amaradhamam, Veyyi Urula Marri, Bairanpalle, Chautapalle, and many other villages where Razakars had perpetrated mass murders. The organisers are preparing an extensive record of events in history, when allegedly forced conversions were made in villages. Public meetings are going to be held in these villages.

“In Narayanapuram village near Choutuppal, 133 revolutionaries were made to stand in line and were shot with a testing gun shipped from Goa. A shot fired had killed 89 persons and had injured nine. Razakars burnt villages and paraded the women naked. The future generations need to know their history which the ruling party wants to be concealed under the garb of appeasement politics,” M Dharma Rao, former MLA from Warangal told Express.

When asked whether only the Arya Samaj’s contribution in the movement against the Razakars would be showcased by ignoring the role played by the communist revolutionaries, Rao said that whoever had sacrificed their lives for the liberation will be remembered, adding that all those who have been discarded by the governments could participate in the year-long celebrations.

