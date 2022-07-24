Home States Telangana

Telangana: CM asks officials to gear up for relief efforts in view of forecast of fresh rains

Godavari could be in spate from Sunday afternoon and the public representative and officials should be ready to shift the residents of vulnerable areas to safe places, he said.

Published: 24th July 2022 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hussainsagar overflows after heavy rains in Hyderabad recently. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to be prepared to take up rescue and relief measures in view of the forecast of rainfall in the state in the next few days.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the rain situation in the state, said Telangana has been witnessing rain during the last couple of weeks.

The state may see a bigger problem than the recent flooding in view of the forecast of a fresh downpour as the water (following heavy rains during the last few days) would lead to an overflow in the rivers, he said.

Rao, who gave a slew of instructions to the officials, said the official machinery should be geared up to deal with any situation, an official release said.

Describing it as a testing time for the administration, Rao said efforts should be made to prevent any loss of human life.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue a circular that officials should not leave their place of work.

Godavari could be in spate from Sunday afternoon and the public representative and officials should be ready to shift the residents of vulnerable areas to safe places, he said.

Rao suggested that two more helicopters, in addition to the chopper which is stationed in Hyderabad, be pressed into service.

He directed that inflow of flood water in Godavari be released downstream as it is.

The irrigation officials made a presentation on a "flood forecasting" software to the Chief Minister.

Rao also enquired about tanks in Hyderabad that overflow following heavy rains, the release said.

He asked the health officials to take steps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases following the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to be disrupted at various places in the state as rivulets were in spate though Saturday largely saw a let up in rainfall.

In its weather forecast and warnings, the Met Centre of IMD here said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagtial and other districts from 2030 hours of Saturday to 0830 hours on Sunday.

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over Telangana during the same time period.

From 0830 hours on Sunday to 0830 hours on July 25, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet and other districts.

During the same time, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over the state, it added.

The state has witnessed rainfall during the last two years.

The state government has put the initial estimate of damage at Rs 1,400 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forecast of rainfall Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp