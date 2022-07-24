Home States Telangana

Telangana: IIIT-Basara students likely to go on strike once again

8-day semester break brings no joy, 7,000 RGKUT students say the so-called holiday is mainly meant to suppress & stifle their protest

Published: 24th July 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over most of the promises made by Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy remaining on paper even after a month, the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known IIIT-Basara, are likely to swing into protest mode once again from Sunday. The students had demanded, during their week-long protest, among other things, the appointment of regular vice-chancellor but the government posted once again an in-charge vice-chancellor Venkata Ramana.

“A gentle reminder, 48 hrs to go! #ChancellorAppointment [Sic],” tweeted the students on Friday reminding the government about the deadline that they have issued.As all the 7,000 students on the campus are gearing up to launch another massive strike, the administration has given an eight-day semester break to the students, which according to them was unprecedented and was intended to suppress organising themselves.

“We have been informed that the campus security was asked to take photos and videos of any activity relating to organising protests. It seems the police and the administration are getting ready to act against those who would lead the protest. But, we remain steadfast and will go ahead with the protest,” said a student governing council member. She added that the only concern was the forecast for heavy rains as they may affect the students’ health.

Only recently, 150 RGUKT students were admitted to a hospital after eating sub-standard food at the mess on the campus. In fact, when the students went on strike, their demands included serving quality food at the mess and supplying clean drinking water.

FOOD POISONING INCIDENT
