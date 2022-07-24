Telangana: Urban space to breath through forest parks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has identified 109 urban forest blocks in forest areas at the peripheral areas of cities and towns, as urban forest parks as part of the Telangana ku Haritha Haram initiative.

Among them, 59 parks have been completed and the remaining are under various stages of completion, according to the forest department officials. Among the 109 parks, 59 are under the HMDA’s limits, among which 39 parks have been developed and dedicated to the people.

A part of these forest areas are being developed as parks, while the rest of the areas are being declared as conservation zones, where forest rejuvenation efforts are underway.The various components in the first phase of development of these forest parks are constructing an entry gate, laying a walking pathway, viewpoint and building boundary wall around the area. Children’s play area, yoga shed, cycling track and other facilities will be established in the second phase.

These parks are being developed under various themes, for example Gandhari Vanam, Prashanthi Vanam, Oxygen Park, Shanthi Vanam, Ayush Vanam, Panchatantra Park, among others. A mass plantation drive of various species is underway in conservation zones, depending on the soil type, weather conditions and area-specific geographical condition, to develop the area as a thick forest.

