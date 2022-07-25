BJP Telangana chief cites Article 21, says timely payment primary right of government employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminding the State government that ensuring prompt payment of salaries to its employees and retired pensioners is its responsibility, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday stated that as per Article 21 and 300 (A) of the Constitution of India, timely payment of salaries is the primary right of government employees and retired pensioners.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said: “It is unfortunate that a State which was budget surplus when it was formed in 2014, was pushed into a spiral of debt and now the government employees, contract employees and the pensioners were being made to wait till the 15th of every month to receive their salaries.”

He said that as per Article 360 unless there is a financial emergency declared in the country, such a delay is made by the State government was not in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Constitution. Recalling the Chief Minister’s emotional speech where he had assured that the entire retirement package would be prepared and given to retired pensioners, along with a farewell function on their last working day, Sanjay said that while that promise was not fulfilled, pensioners were being forced to wait for days to buy the essential provisions as well as medicines.

“Not only salaries and pensions, but also other necessary bills like health reimbursement, surrender leave, GPF, advances, part final withdrawals and other assured benefits to government employees are being delayed for months together. Due to this delay, employees and pensioners dependent on monthly salaries are unable to pay even their every month instalments,” he observed.

“For 2022-23 financial year, out of the State budget of Rs 2,45,257 crore, various tax collections have been estimated to be at Rs 1,08,212 crore, as declared by the State government. The annual expenditure on salaries for employees and teachers comes to Rs 25,000 crores, expenditure on pensions is Rs 11,000 crore, which means the State government has to incur only Rs 3,000 crore per month on these payments,” he noted, expressing his anguish over the State government’s negligent attitude towards the employees and pensioners.

