Hyderabad consumer disputes redressal body fines SBI for failing to update cleared credit card bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad, has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., for causing mental agony to a customer by not updating the status of cleared credit card bill.

According to a complaint filed with the consumer court, Adit Khare, a 32-year-old private employee, was using an SBI credit card which has outstanding dues of Rs 99,675 till February 2020. The credit card facilitator has informed Adit, stating that they have extended the opportunity to clear outstanding dues in a single instalment and enable a window to close the credit facility.

Following this, Adit has cleared the dues in a single payment. However, the financial institution has neither closed his credit card account nor updated payment details in the account. As a result, the Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score has been adversely impacted due to the company’s negligence. Despite repeated requests from Adit, the bank didn’t update the status of credit card bill payments and CIBIL score.

Moreover, after a few days, the SBI Credit Card authorities asked the complainant to pay an additional of Rs 1,100 to close the account citing the delay. The Commission also directed the bank to issue a NOC and clear the CIBIL account to enhance the CIBIL score.

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad, has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., for causing mental agony to a customer by not updating the status of cleared credit card bill. According to a complaint filed with the consumer court, Adit Khare, a 32-year-old private employee, was using an SBI credit card which has outstanding dues of Rs 99,675 till February 2020. The credit card facilitator has informed Adit, stating that they have extended the opportunity to clear outstanding dues in a single instalment and enable a window to close the credit facility. Following this, Adit has cleared the dues in a single payment. However, the financial institution has neither closed his credit card account nor updated payment details in the account. As a result, the Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score has been adversely impacted due to the company’s negligence. Despite repeated requests from Adit, the bank didn’t update the status of credit card bill payments and CIBIL score. Moreover, after a few days, the SBI Credit Card authorities asked the complainant to pay an additional of Rs 1,100 to close the account citing the delay. The Commission also directed the bank to issue a NOC and clear the CIBIL account to enhance the CIBIL score.