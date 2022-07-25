Telangana government doctors to wear black badges to protest against evening outpatient services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a sign of protest against the decision of the Director of Medical Education to run evening outpatient (OP) services, government doctors in the State have decided to work wearing black badges to work on Monday. According to sources, the doctors are even more likely to boycott evening OPs.

“Patients who come after morning OPs are being treated without fail. With evening OPs, the DME is just creating unnecessary panic,” said Dr Jalagam Tirupati Rao, state general secretary of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA).

As the number of patients is increasing due to heavy rains in the State, the DME instructed all the general and maternity hospitals to start outpatient services in the evening from 4 pm to 6 pm on all working days.

To discuss the matter, an emergency meeting was called by the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association on Sunday. The members decided to discuss this and other issues such as wages and salaries not being paid on time, poor infrastructure, and general transfers not being done, with the DME on July 27.

Meanwhile, the doctors will continue their work wearing black badges. TTGDA has decided to continue this protest until all of its issues have been resolved. The government doctors described as a publicity stunt the decision to run evening outpatient services saying that it was not possible without proper infrastructure.

