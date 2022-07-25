Home States Telangana

Telangana government doctors to wear black badges to protest against evening outpatient services

As the number of patients is increasing due to heavy rains in the State, the DME instructed all the general and maternity hospitals to start outpatient services in the evening from 4 pm to 6 pm on all

Published: 25th July 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors, Medical, Health

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a sign of protest against the decision of the Director of Medical Education to run evening outpatient (OP) services, government doctors in the State have decided to work wearing black badges to work on Monday.  According to sources, the doctors are even more likely to boycott evening OPs.

“Patients who come after morning OPs are being treated without fail. With evening OPs, the DME is just creating unnecessary panic,” said Dr Jalagam Tirupati Rao, state general secretary of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA).

As the number of patients is increasing due to heavy rains in the State, the DME instructed all the general and maternity hospitals to start outpatient services in the evening from 4 pm to 6 pm on all working days.
To discuss the matter, an emergency meeting was called by the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association on Sunday. The members decided to discuss this and other issues such as wages and salaries not being paid on time, poor infrastructure, and general transfers not being done, with the DME on July 27.

Meanwhile, the doctors will continue their work wearing black badges. TTGDA has decided to continue this protest until all of its issues have been resolved. The government doctors described as a publicity stunt the decision to run evening outpatient services saying that it was not possible without proper infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
evening outpatient services Telangana government doctors
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp