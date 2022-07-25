Telangana: Harassed by land grabbers, SC youth attempts to end life

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Depressed at his ancestral land being encroached by land grabbers, a 30-year-old SC youth tried to end his life by consuming pesticides at Kisan Nagar in Karimnagar. In a selfie video that he posted on social media before consuming pesticide, Gali Arun Kumar alleged that the gang of land grabbers was harassing him even after they usurped his ancestral land by creating forged documents. He requested the police to take action against the gang. Gali Arun Kumar was rushed to the hospital where he was said to be out of danger.

However, as news of his suicide attempt spread, some people came forward to report that their lands were also usurped by the same gang. Somidi Venu Prasad, an advocate, alleged that his land was also usurped. “They (the land sharks) built a house on my land and managed to get it registered with the Karimnagar civic body,” the advocate said, adding that he was threatened with serious consequences when he tried to protect his property. “It is very apparent that they are being helped by some officials,” Venu Prasad alleged. He requested Karimnagar Police Commissioner to protect people from land grabbers and conduct a proper inquiry into all the allegations against the gang. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and began investigating Arun Kumar’s allegations.

