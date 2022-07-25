Telangana ruling party TRS trying to lure Munugode Congress leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to strengthen the party in Munugode, the TRS has shifted its focus to the Assembly segment in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. The ruling party, which is keenly watching the political moves of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who recently met BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is reportedly trying to lure the Congress leaders.

On Saturday, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the decision to create 13 new mandals, including Gattuppal Mandal in the Nalgonda district, which was earlier opposed by Rajagopal Reddy. The TRS took the decision to create the Gattuppal Mandal, comprising eight villages, after close aides of Rajagopal Reddy, including sarpanches and MPTCs, decided to join the ruling party.

A day after the government’s decision to create 13 new mandals in the State, several Congress leaders from Munugode Assembly segment joined TRS in the presence of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said he would take care of the segment as local MLA was not concentrating on the development of the constituency.

“Your MLA is busy with businesses and contractors. He did not even distribute Kalyana Lakshmi cheques. When the validity of cheques was to expire, the officials informed me about the issue. Then I distributed the cheques in Munugode,” the Minister said while welcoming the Congress leaders into the pink party.

The Energy Minister alleged that Munugode MLA has been frequently changing his political statements.

“Rajagopal Reddy always criticises the leaders of his own party and heaps praises on the leaders of other parties,” Jagadish Reddy alleged and added that the development of Munugode took a backseat in the last three years.

He also alleged that the BJP-led Central government was obstructing the progress of Telangana. “Modi panula Pradhani kaadu. Pannula Pradhani (Modi is a not working PM, but a PM of taxes),” he said.

It may be recalled here that Munugode was once a strong bastion of Left parties. The TRS won the segment only once in the 2014 Assembly elections. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Rajagopal Reddy defeated the then Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

