Telangana: TRS launches welfare programmes to mark IT Minister KT Rama Rao's birthday

HYDERABAD: For the fourth year in a row, the TRS leaders and cadre celebrated IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday by carrying out welfare works and conducting blood donation camps for the sake of the needy under the “Gift A Smile” initiative. Rama Rao, who is also the working president of TRS, has urged his supporters and well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 24, on a grand scale but to help the flood-affected people in the State. While Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy announced Rs 8 crore donation for the renovation of three government schools in Tadoor, Sirisawada and Kummera, fellow legislators Arekapudi Gandhi and Challa Dharma Reddy organised blood donation camps in Serilingampally and Parkal constituencies respectively. Tablets for students Meanwhile, Rama Rao announced that in his personal capacity he will distribute BYJU’s powered tablets with software and coaching material to government college students studying in 11th and 12th classes in the Sircilla district.