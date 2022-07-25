Home States Telangana

Telangana: TRS launches welfare programmes to mark IT Minister KT Rama Rao's birthday

The working president of TRS urged his supporters and well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 24, on a grand scale but to help the flood-affected people in the State.

Published: 25th July 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nine-year-old Blessi creates a rangoli with custard apple seeds and seed balls in Suddala village of Rajanna Sircilla district to wish KT Rama Rao on his birthday

Nine-year-old Blessi creates a rangoli with custard apple seeds and seed balls in Suddala village of Rajanna Sircilla district to wish KT Rama Rao on his birthday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the fourth year in a row, the TRS leaders and cadre celebrated IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday by carrying out welfare works and conducting blood donation camps for the sake of the needy under the “Gift A Smile” initiative.

Rama Rao, who is also the working president of TRS, has urged his supporters and well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 24, on a grand scale but to help the flood-affected people in the State.

While Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy announced Rs 8 crore donation for the renovation of three government schools in Tadoor, Sirisawada and Kummera, fellow legislators Arekapudi Gandhi and Challa Dharma Reddy organised blood donation camps in Serilingampally and Parkal constituencies respectively.

Tablets for students

Meanwhile, Rama Rao announced that in his personal capacity he will distribute BYJU’s powered tablets with software and coaching material to government college students studying in 11th and 12th classes in the Sircilla district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Telangana KT Rama RAO
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp