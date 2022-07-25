Telangana exploring possibility of cotton cultivation in Rabi season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In continuation of its efforts to encourage the High-Density Plantation System (HDPS) in the cultivation of cotton on a large scale, the State government may favour the cultivation of cotton not just in the Kharif season but also in Rabi.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, while interacting with the media at his official residence in Hyderabad on Sunday, said that cotton could be cultivated both in Kharif and Rabi seasons as being done in countries like the US and Brazil. He said that during his recent visit to the US to study various aspects of HDPS in cotton at various fields in Austin, Texas, it was seen that they were harvesting cotton even when the temperature was reaching 44 degrees Celsius. Considering the climate aspect, he has expressed hope of cultivating cotton in Telangana during the Rabi season as well.

He said that experts on the subject were deliberating on the various possibilities and based on the report which will be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a decision to that effect would be taken, and soon a high-level meeting will be held to discuss the matter. He also observed that there was an opportunity to cultivate cotton on one crore acres in the State.

Referring to reports of damages to cotton, maize and soya crops during the recent floods, he said that most of the farmers had just sown the seeds and the “losses will not be huge”.

