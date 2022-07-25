Home States Telangana

Telangana man falsely accused and issued travel ban gets stuck in Saudi for 14 years

The family members allege that the company management told the Saudi Arabian law enforcement authorities that Komuraiah owed money to the firm, resulting in a travel ban.

Published: 25th July 2022

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A 50-year-old man from the State, who had gone to Saudi Arabia for work, hasn’t seen his family members for 14 years. A host of false cases foisted against him resulted in a travel ban, prohibiting him from being able to travel back to India, say family members.

Orpula Komuraiah

A native of Ramulapally in Pegadapalli mandal, Orpula Komuraiah went to Riyadh in 2008 to get a job. With the help of an agent, he secured a job as a mason with a private firm. However, with differences arising between him and his agent over the commission, the latter allegedly colluded with the company that Komuraiah was working in and managed to get a travel ban issued against him. Komuraiah’s family members alleged that the company management told the Saudi Arabian law enforcement authorities that Komuraiah owed money to the firm, resulting in a travel ban.

His wife Mallava told The New Indian Express that Komuraiah was taken to the Gulf country on a fake visa, which landed him in trouble. She has approached the Telangana NRI cell and even the Embassy, but no one has been able to get him back, she added.

Recently, a protest led by social activist Shaik Chand Pasha was held near the Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund in Hyderabad. On the occasion, he said that many like Komuraiah are stuck in several Gulf countries and urged the Indian government to intervene.

