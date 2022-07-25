Won’t quit Congress, but will work to dethrone KCR: Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maintaining ambiguity over his future in Congress, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been strengthening “ferocious tiger-like BJP by killing innocuous cow-like Congress party”.

During a press conference held at his residence here, he said that right now his “life ambition” is to defeat K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS party in the State. Rajagopal, younger brother of TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, said that he is not opposing the Congress party or its high command, but only opposing the party’s policies in fighting the main political rival Chandrasekhar Rao.

Expressing his loyalty to Congress high-command, Rajagopal Reddy said: “If I leave the Congress party to join any other party, I would apologise to the Congress high-command and convey my decision. As a matter of fact, I even voted for a Congress-supported candidate in the recent Presidential election.”

However, he launched a veiled attack on State Congress leadership, stating that he has no intention to listen to those who were jailed in the past for their wrong deeds. Admitting that he had met former BJP president and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, he said that the meeting was apolitical and just a courtesy call.

Stating that he has no intention to quit as an MLA, Rajagopal Reddy said it was the Chief Minister who wanted a byelection to the Munugode constituency which he is representing now. He alleged that around 300 intelligence officers are camping in Munugode constituency, sending the names of local leaders who could be priced to shift their loyalties to the ruling TRS.“The government’s decision to create new mandals in the State was part of its preparation for a byelection if it is necessitated,” he said.

