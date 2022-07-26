Ex-Karimnagar mayor accompanies KCR to Delhi

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In an interesting political development, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday took former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh to Delhi along with him.

Ravinder Singh is not very active in politics and has been maintaining a distance from BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao. In the recent MLC (local bodies) elections, Ravinder Singh quit the TRS and contested as an Independent candidate.

Soon after his defeat in the election, he changed his strategy and met the CM in Hyderabad. The former mayor announced that he was continuing as TRS leader and claimed that he has CM’ s blessings. Now that the Chief Minister has taken him to Delhi and made him part of his efforts to push his anti-BJP and anti-Congress agenda, the TRS camp in Karimnagar is agog with excitement as to what lay in store for him and how the development would change party dynamics in the district.

