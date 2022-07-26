Intensify stir for merger, MLA tells AP villagers
KHAMMAM: Extending his support to the agitation launched by five villages Yetapaka, Gundala, Oichukalapadu, Kannaigudem and Purushothapatnam demanding a merger with Telangana, Bhadrachalam Member of Legislative Assembly Podem Veeraiah said that the town would always be under the threat of floods if the villagers were not merged.
The villagers have decided to intensify the stir until their demand is met. They are also planning to meet the Chief Ministers of both Telugu states to seek a resolution to their problems. Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah said, “My support is always with the villagers.” He added that he sought an appointment from Governor to discuss this matter. “I will visit the governor to explain the ground reality.”