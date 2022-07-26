IT dept told to release jewellery seized 22 years ago

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ordered the Income Tax Department to immediately release the jewels they had seized from the home of a Hyderabad trader 22 years earlier, stating that the department cannot insist on receiving separate succession certifications from the legitimate heirs.

A division bench of the High Court arrived at the decision after a plea submitted by Neelesh Kumar Jain and Mukesh Jain from Raja Dharam Karam Road in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. The petitioners’ claim was that on February 10, 2000, the IT sleuths stormed their parents’ home and took 2,462 grams of gold jewellery and a number of papers.

The Direct Tax Vivadh se Vishwas Act 2020 allowed the legal heirs to settle the dispute peacefully when it was introduced. As a result, on March 31, 2021, the income tax officials issued an order stating that the situation was resolved. Later, the IT sleuths insisted that the kin should present a different succession document when the latter sought the return of the jewels.

Senior Lawyer Sharad Sanghi, on behalf of the legal heirs, told the court that a second certificate was no longer required, since they already had a succession certificate in order to withdraw a deposit from Indian Bank and the IT officials could accept the same certificate. But the IT department insisted on a different succession certificate.

Senior counsel J. V. Prasad, arguing for the Income Tax department voiced concern that if the jewellery is handed to brothers (both petitioners are men), their sister would make a claim the next day. The bench then informed him that, in the event of such a situation materialising, the sister could only file a claim against the brothers and not against the department. The petitioners were told by the bench to sign a bond stating that they are legally entitled to the jewels and deliver it to the department.

