KCR in Delhi, likely to meet President Murmu, union ministers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 10 days after declaring an all-out war against the Narendra Modi government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left for Delhi on Monday along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and his party MPs. Rao is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu during his visit to Delhi as he did not attend her swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

As Rao is opposing the policies of the BJP-led Central government tooth and nail, it remains to be seen whether or not he would take up any pending issues of the State with the Union Ministers. As the Chief Secretary too accompanied the Chief Minister, Rao may carry out some official activities and meet some Union Ministers.

TRS MPs Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy and former Mayor of Karimnagar Ravinder Singh accompanied Rao. During his tour, Rao is expected to meet leaders and MPs of various Opposition parties.

During the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting held on July 16, Rao had told the TRS MPs that, if necessary, he would go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet the leaders of anti-BJP parties.

My aim is to move closer to people: Guv

“I have visited the areas, where mostly tribals were affected. I have adopted some of tribal villages and visited the flood-hit tribal areas. There are no politics, motives or intentions behind it,” the Governor asserted. She made it very clear that, unlike other Governors, she would not confine herself to Raj Bhavan.

She said her aim was to move closer to the people and that she motivated some NGOs to help the flood victims. The Governor said that it was heartening to know that a downtrodden woman Murmu became the President and that such developments were possible only in India.

Though the Governor attended the President’s swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister did not attend the same. Asked about the same, the Governor said that she would respect when anyone extended any invite.

Likely to meet leaders of Oppn parties

TRS MPs Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy and former Mayor of Karimnagar Ravinder Singh accompanied Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister may meet some Union Ministers. He is also expected to meet leaders and MPs of various Opposition parties

