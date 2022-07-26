KCR won’t go for early polls, predicts Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the entry of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao into national politics was impossible, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday felt there would be no early polls to the State Legislative Assembly.

In an informal chat with reporters in Delhi, the Governor said that she did not think that Rao would go for early polls. She also expressed the opinion that Rao was attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently only to make some space for himself in national politics.

Asked about the relations between Raj Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan, the Governor said that there was a “status quo”. For the record, the Governor, who was in Delhi to attend the swearing ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, said she submitted a report on the recent floods to the Home Ministry and later a Central team visited the State. “The Central government is very concerned about the flood victims and it will help them,” she said.

Asked about the officials not extending the protocol to her, the Governor said that no officer received her during her recent visit to flood-affected areas in the State and added that she was not expecting protocol to be followed in the future too.

Oppose anti-people Bills, KCR tells MPS

Rao also called upon his party MPs to oppose the anti-people Bills that would be introduced by the BJP government in the ongoing Parliament session. If Rao happens to meet the Union Ministers, then he would take up the pending issues, including those concerning AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and other problems of the State with them, sources said.

Rao repeatedly requested the Centre to accord national project status to one irrigation project. Recently, the Jal Shakti Ministry said that Kaleshwaram was not eligible to be declared as a national project as the government did not take financial clearance from the Centre.

